Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House - White House
533 Hwy 76E
White House, TN 37188
615-672-5000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House - White House
533 Hwy 76E
White House, TN 37188
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House - White House
533 Hwy 76E
White House, TN 37188
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Middle Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery
McCrory Lane
Nashville, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Browning Matthews


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gordon Browning Matthews Obituary
Gordon was born on June 25, 1937 and passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Gordon was a resident of White House, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Gordon enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1956.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the chapel of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House, Tennessee. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM in Middle Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, February 14, 2019 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the funeral home. REMAINS REST AT AUSTIN & BELL 533 Highway 76 White House, TN 37188 (615)672-5000 FEB 14. 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House 533 TN-76 White House, TN, 37188 [email protected] http://austinandbell.com FEB 14. 12:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House 533 TN-76 White House, TN, 37188 [email protected] http://austinandbell.com Committal Service and Burial FEB 14. 2:00 PM Middle TN Veteran Cemetery McCrory Lane Nashville, TN, 37221.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.