|
|
Gordon was born on June 25, 1937 and passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
Gordon was a resident of White House, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Gordon enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1956.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the chapel of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House, Tennessee. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM in Middle Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, February 14, 2019 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the funeral home. REMAINS REST AT AUSTIN & BELL 533 Highway 76 White House, TN 37188 (615)672-5000 FEB 14. 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House 533 TN-76 White House, TN, 37188 [email protected] http://austinandbell.com FEB 14. 12:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House 533 TN-76 White House, TN, 37188 [email protected] http://austinandbell.com Committal Service and Burial FEB 14. 2:00 PM Middle TN Veteran Cemetery McCrory Lane Nashville, TN, 37221.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Feb. 9, 2019