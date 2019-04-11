|
|
Gordon was born on May 22, 1937 and passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019.
Gordon was a resident of Alexandria, Virginia at the time of passing.
Punky graduated from William and Mary in 1959 and started his teaching career at The Longfellow School for Boys in Bethesda, MD.
A service and reception will be held at Noon Monday, April 22 at the Slash Christian Church in Ashland followed by private family ceremony at the College of William & Mary Scatter Garden.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to LoveShriners.org.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 11, 2019