Grace was born on October 10, 1939 and passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Wednesday, September 25th, at 11:00AM with Pastor Brad Shockley officiating and her nephew Jacob Winn delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Clarksville with family serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Tuesday, September 24th, from 4-8:00PM and again on Wednesday from 10:00AM until the hour of service at 11:00AM.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant View First Baptist Church or and may be sent in care of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Sept. 22, 2019