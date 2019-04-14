Home

Bennett Funeral Homes
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
(804) 270-6321
Granville Lipscomb (Mickey) Swift


01/06/1927 - 04/13/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Granville Lipscomb (Mickey) Swift Obituary
Granville was born on January 6, 1927 and passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Granville was a resident of Goochland, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad St., Glen Allen, Virginia, where services will be conducted on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Place Christian Church, P.O. Box 70340, Richmond, Virginia 23255.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 14, 2019
