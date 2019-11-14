|
|
Gregory L. Webber, 57, passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was the cherished husband of Mary Webber. Greg was a living example of the Bible verse Ephesians 4:32 ? "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." The family will receive friends at Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A celebration of Gregg's life will be at Oakland Baptist Church on Tuesday, November, 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Final rest will be in Prince George Presbyterian Cemetery in Prince George. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oakland Baptist Church in Gregg's memory.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2019