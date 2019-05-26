Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Shuart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Shuart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gregory Shuart Obituary
Gregory passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Gregory was a resident of Midlothian, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr. Inurnment of cremated remains will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1400 S Randolph St. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 A Mass of Christian Burial St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church 2700 Dolfield Rd. N. Chesterfield VA 23235 Inurnment of Cremated Remains Mount Calvary Cemetery 1400 Randolph Street Richmond VA 23220 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN USA 38105 800-822-6344 .

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr. Inurnment of cremated remains will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1400 S Randolph St. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now