Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-6377
Resources
More Obituaries for Guilford Renn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guilford "G.G." Renn


07/15/1943 - 01/16/2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Guilford "G.G." Renn Obituary
G. G. Renn of Prince George, Virginia passed peacefully on the morning of January 16, 2020, after a long illness. He was retired from Ironworkers Local #28. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandy; daughters, Christine and Catherine; son, Doug; daughter in law, Stephanie; grandchildren, Alexandria, Ashley and Andy; brother, Frank A. Renn; and aunt, Doris (Deigh) Simpson, Services will be private. The family requests memorial contributions are made to Bon Secours Community Hospice House, 1133 Old Bon Air Rd, Richmond VA 23235.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -