|
|
G. G. Renn of Prince George, Virginia passed peacefully on the morning of January 16, 2020, after a long illness. He was retired from Ironworkers Local #28. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandy; daughters, Christine and Catherine; son, Doug; daughter in law, Stephanie; grandchildren, Alexandria, Ashley and Andy; brother, Frank A. Renn; and aunt, Doris (Deigh) Simpson, Services will be private. The family requests memorial contributions are made to Bon Secours Community Hospice House, 1133 Old Bon Air Rd, Richmond VA 23235.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Jan. 17, 2020