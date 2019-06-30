Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Gustav Lester Nelson


04/24/1932 - 06/29/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gustav Lester Nelson Obituary
Mr. Nelson was born on April 24, 1932 and passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Mr. Nelson was a resident of DeWitt, Virginia at the time of passing.

Gus retired from the United States Air Force in 1980 after having served for almost 30 years including stays in Japan during the Korean conflict and in Thailand during the Vietnam conflict, as well as numerous posts around the United States.

Visitation is Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Dinwiddie chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the funeral home with interment to follow at Virginia Veteran's Cemetery in Amelia County at 2:00 pm.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on June 30, 2019
