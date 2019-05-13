|
|
Guy was born on December 27, 1945 and passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Guy was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Walthall Baptist Church, 14001 Woods Edge Rd. South Chesterfield, VA 23834. Interment will follow at Maury Cemetery, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be donated to Walthall Baptist Church.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 13, 2019