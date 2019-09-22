|
Hailey passed away in September 2019.
Hailey was a 2016 graduate of Nottoway High School.
The family will receive friends 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Wednesday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road, Blackstone, VA 23824. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Crenshaw United Methodist Church, 200 Church Street, Blackstone, Va., with burial following in Crewe Cemetery.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Sept. 22, 2019