Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Hailey Monroe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hailey Alaina Monroe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hailey Alaina Monroe Obituary
Hailey passed away in September 2019.

Hailey was a 2016 graduate of Nottoway High School.

The family will receive friends 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Wednesday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road, Blackstone, VA 23824. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Crenshaw United Methodist Church, 200 Church Street, Blackstone, Va., with burial following in Crewe Cemetery. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm: American Legion Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Central District Funeral Directors Association Masonic Lodge Funeral Planning and Grief Resources.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
Download Now