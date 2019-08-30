|
|
Hannah was born on February 27, 1957 and passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
Hannah Al-Ghaffaar - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Hannah Al-Ghaffaar Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Hannah Al-Ghaffaar Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-08-30T13:20:52-04:00 In Loving Memory Hannah Al-Ghaffaar February 27, 1957 - August 28, 2019 Hannah Al-Ghaffaar, peacefully entered into eternal peace on August 28, 2019. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at Affinity Funeral Service-Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Parkway Richmond, VA 23294. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 1 P.M. Affinity Funeral Service-Richmond Chapel Date Wednesday, September 4, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM View Map & Directions Affinity Funeral Service-Richmond Chapel Date Thursday, September 5, 2019 1:00 PM View Map & Directions.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Aug. 30, 2019