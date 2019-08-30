Home

Hannah Al-Ghaffaar


02/27/1957 - 08/28/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hannah Al-Ghaffaar Obituary
Hannah was born on February 27, 1957 and passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Hannah Al-Ghaffaar, peacefully entered into eternal peace on August 28, 2019. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at Affinity Funeral Service-Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Parkway Richmond, VA 23294. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 1 P.M.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Aug. 30, 2019
