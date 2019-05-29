|
Hannah Marie Steele, 18, of Hampton passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She is preceded in death by her great grandmothers, Liz and Elsie and an uncle, David. Hannah is survived by her mother, Crystal Stewart; father, Brian Steele; siblings, Haley Steele, Brandon Steele, Bradyn Steele, Kenneth McCumber, Zachary Owen; two nephews; maternal and paternal grandparents; great grandfathers and many others who loved her. Hannah loved all types of music and was a selfless old soul who always put others before herself. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 N. 6th Ave in Hopewell for Hannah's memorial ceremony. Final rest will be private.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on May 29, 2019