|
|
Harold was born on January 6, 1932 and passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Born in Caroline, he was a member of Carmel Baptist Church, the widower of Anna Layne Hayes and a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during the Korean Conflict.
The family will receive friends at the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home on Monday, November 11 th from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and on Tuesday, November 12 from 1:00 - 2:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 12 th at 2:00 pm at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caroline Agricultural Fair, P.O. Box 1207, Ruther Glen, VA 22546 or Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 52, Ruther Glen, VA 22546.
Published in Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel on Nov. 10, 2019