|
|
Harold was born on January 24, 1943 and passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Christ & Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23805, with the Reverend Robin Teasley officiating. Memorial Service at the Christ & Grace Episcopal Church at 2:00 PM on November 14, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Oct. 31, 2019