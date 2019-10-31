Home

Harold A. (Harry) Hunt


01/24/1943 - 10/29/2019
Harold A. (Harry) Hunt Obituary
Harold was born on January 24, 1943 and passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Christ & Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23805, with the Reverend Robin Teasley officiating. Memorial Service at the Christ & Grace Episcopal Church at 2:00 PM on November 14, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Oct. 31, 2019
