E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Harold B. Burcham


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold B. Burcham Obituary
Harold was born on April 4, 1934 and passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 in the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park Prince George, Virginia 23805. The family will receive friends, Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Dec. 3, 2019
