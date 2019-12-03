|
|
Harold was born on April 4, 1934 and passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 in the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park Prince George, Virginia 23805. The family will receive friends, Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen.
