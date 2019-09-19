|
Harold passed away in September 2019.
He is predeceased by Isabel and his son, Harold Hendricks Jr. of Stroudsburg Pa. He is survived by his daughters, Dr. Karen D. Hendricks-Munoz and son-in-law, Dr. Jose L. Munoz of Richmond Va. and Scarsdale N.Y. and their sons, Carlos D. Munoz and Daniel J. Munoz and daughter, Milagros Rivera and son-in-law, Guillermo Rivera of Wellington, Fla. and their sons, Peter J. Rivera and James R. Rivera and daughter-in-law, Carmen Hendricks and Kris Michael Hendricks and Ana Mar?a Hendricks of Stroudsburg Pa. Celebration of their lives and Memorial services are planned Dec 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the South Florida National Cemetery, West Palm Beach Florida. Celebration of their lives and Memorial Services Florida National Cemetery 6502 SW 102nd Ave Bushnell FL 33513 Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center- Shenandoah Brain Care Unit 1601 Broad Rock Blvd In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Harold's name.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 19, 2019