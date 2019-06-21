|
Harriett was born on July 10, 1926 and passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Harriett was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
A gifted teacher who was both demanding and compassionate, she loved putting her wide breadth of knowledge to work helping young people get a solid start in life, as well as using the money she earned to make sure her own children were able to graduate from college debt-free.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, at 1 p.m. at Beulah United Methodist Church, 6930 Hopkins Road, North Chesterfield, VA 23234, followed by a reception at the church. Entombment at Dale Memorial Park in Chesterfield was private.
Memorial donations may be made to Beulah U.M.C.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on June 21, 2019