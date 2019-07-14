Home

Harriette O'Grady Obituary
Harriette passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Harriette was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., with a Rosary to follow. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1400 S. Randolph St. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary (www.rshm.org). A second Celebration of Life is being planned to take place in Northern Virginia, her home for over 40 years. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Rsary Prayer Service Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Saint Edward The Confessor Catholic Church 2700 Dolfield Drive Richmond VA 23235 Mount Calvary Cemetery 1400 Randolph Street Richmond VA 23220 Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary www.rshm.org.

Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 14, 2019
