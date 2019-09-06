|
|
Harry passed away in September 2019.
His remains rest at Bennett Funeral Home until Sunday, September 8th, when they will be transferred to his residence at 9401 South Amelia Avenue for viewing from 6-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at Good Samaritan Catholic Church on September 9th at 11:00am. A private burial will be held at a later time in New York.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to James River Hospice, 9100 Arboretum Parkway, Suite 175, Richmond, VA 23236.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Sept. 6, 2019