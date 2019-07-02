|
|
Harry passed away in June 2019.
Harry was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
A 1943 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, he matriculated into the Corps of Cadets at the Virginia Military Institute that same summer, and then quickly went into the U.S. Navy as an Ensign.
The family will hold a private burial at Hollywood Cemetery. A Service of Celebration of Harry's life will be held at St. Stephen's Church later this summer, on a date as yet undetermined. Private Burial Service of Celebration of Harry's life Sheltering Arms Foundation 140 East Shore Drive Glen Allen, VA 23059 (804) 342-4141 www.shelteringarms.com St. Stephens Episcopal Church 6000 Grove Avenue Richmond, Virginia 23226 (804) 288-2867 www.ststephensrva.org.
In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to either the Sheltering Arms Foundation or to St. Stephens Church.
