|
|
Harry passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019.
Harry was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Signal Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4240 Park Pl Ct, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 25, 2019