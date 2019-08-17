Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
Harry Stanley Obituary
Harry passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army during WWII, and was retired from Pinkerton Security Services.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m., Friday, August 23. Interment will be private. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Interment Will Be Private.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 17, 2019
