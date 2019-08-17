|
Harry passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
He served in the U.S. Army during WWII, and was retired from Pinkerton Security Services.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m., Friday, August 23. Interment will be private. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Interment Will Be Private.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 17, 2019