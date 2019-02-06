Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Head
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Head


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hazel Head Obituary
Hazel was born on October 13, 1925 and passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

Hazel was a resident of Henrietta, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral services will be held at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 5050 Pickering Rd, Clarksville, TN, Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Regina Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Carmel UMC Cemetery with Chris Head, Derrick Head, David Head, Richie Head, Tyler Summitt, Brandon Douglas, Jason Carney, and Will Davis serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Friday, January 25, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 PM and again on Saturday at the church from 11:00 AM until the hour of service at 1:00PM.

She is survived by sons, Tommy (Deloris) Head and Charles (Mitzi) Head; daughter, Linda Head; daughter-in-law, Debbie Head; brother, Eugene "Winkie" (Regina) Albright; grandchildren, Chris (Jessica) Head, Derrick (Jennifer) Head, Jacqueline Head, David Head, Tracy (Brandon) Douglas, Richie (Belinda) Head, Lindsey (Jason) Carney, Casey (Will) Davis, and Tyler (Brooke) Summitt; and twenty-four great- grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summitt Hill Dr., #1101, Knoxville, TN 37902 or the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.