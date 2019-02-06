|
Hazel was born on October 13, 1925 and passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
Hazel was a resident of Henrietta, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral services will be held at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 5050 Pickering Rd, Clarksville, TN, Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Regina Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Carmel UMC Cemetery with Chris Head, Derrick Head, David Head, Richie Head, Tyler Summitt, Brandon Douglas, Jason Carney, and Will Davis serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Friday, January 25, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 PM and again on Saturday at the church from 11:00 AM until the hour of service at 1:00PM.
She is survived by sons, Tommy (Deloris) Head and Charles (Mitzi) Head; daughter, Linda Head; daughter-in-law, Debbie Head; brother, Eugene "Winkie" (Regina) Albright; grandchildren, Chris (Jessica) Head, Derrick (Jennifer) Head, Jacqueline Head, David Head, Tracy (Brandon) Douglas, Richie (Belinda) Head, Lindsey (Jason) Carney, Casey (Will) Davis, and Tyler (Brooke) Summitt; and twenty-four great- grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summitt Hill Dr., #1101, Knoxville, TN 37902 or the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Feb. 6, 2019