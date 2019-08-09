|
|
Heather passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 14 at St. Benedict Catholic Church followed by interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mass of Christian Burial Saint Benedict Catholic Church 300 North Sheppard Street Richmond VA 23221 Mount Calvary Cemetery 1400 Randolph Street Richmond VA 23220.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UVA, ICU-Critical Care, 1215 Lee Street, Charlottesville, Va., 22903.
