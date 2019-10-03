Home

Heather Paige Schuchart


Heather Paige Schuchart - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Heather Paige Schuchart Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Heather Paige Schuchart Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-10-03T12:54:53-04:00 In Loving Memory Heather Paige Schuchart Feb. 21, 1991 - Oct. 2, 2019 Heather Paige Schuchart, 28, of Glen Allen passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel.
