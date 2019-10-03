|
Heather was born on February 21, 1991 and passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Heather Paige Schuchart, 28, of Glen Allen passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 3, 2019