Helen was born on April 11, 1939 and passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Pregnancy Resource Center of Metro Richmond, 1510 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond, Va. 23230.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 3, 2019