Helen was born on January 31, 1951 and passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
She was raised in Cedar Brook, N.J. and graduated from St. Joseph's High School (Hammonton, N.J.).
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, at Bliley's- Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., at 1 p.m. and a memorial service will be held immediately following at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the Central Virginia Food Bank.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Dec. 15, 2019