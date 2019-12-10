|
|
Helen passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Helen was a graduate of T.J. High School and Westhampton College '47, where she received a B.A. in history.
The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to Second Baptist Church "Next Generation,.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Dec. 10, 2019