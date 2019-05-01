Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Gary Brooks Taylor


11/21/1924 - 04/27/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Gary Brooks Taylor Obituary
Helen was born on November 21, 1924 and passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Helen was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

She attended Thomas Jefferson High School, and then attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Va.

The family will receive friends Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, May 3, in Westhampton Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, Beth Sholom Home and Lakewood Manor.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now