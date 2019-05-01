|
Helen was born on November 21, 1924 and passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Helen was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
She attended Thomas Jefferson High School, and then attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Va.
The family will receive friends Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, May 3, in Westhampton Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, Beth Sholom Home and Lakewood Manor.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 1, 2019