Helen Lorraine Duesberry, 89, of Hopewell passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Emmett Laster and Emma Sokol Laster; her loving husband, George "Hooney" Duesberry; and her sister, Lenora Driggers. She is survived by her son, Danny Duesberry (Terry), grand daughters, Michelle Duesberry-Woody (Alan), Melissa Sexton (Wayne), Mindy Pak (Song); great grandchildren, Dillon Woody, Noel Kounse, Daniel Sexton, Grayson Kensy, Kaila Pak and numerous nieces and nephews. Helen retired from Brown & Williamson and enjoyed planting flowers and gardening in her spare time. She was a skilled seamstress who could sew her own clothes and loved her two poodles both named "Pierre". Helens favorite activity however, was her weekend getaways to Cypress Point where she could be found sitting under the cypress tree enjoying the river and company of her friends. The family will receive friends at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N 6th Ave in Hopewell on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Her funeral ceremony will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Final rest will be in Southlawn Memorial Park in Prince George.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2019