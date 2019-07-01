Home

Helen was born on September 26, 1937 and passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Helen was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

She moved with her family to Richmond and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1955.

Following high school, she put her education plans on hold when she had a chance encounter on July 4th at Moore's Lake with Rich, who was in town from his Navy duty station.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Hyles Baptist Church, 7220 Courthouse Rd., in Chesterfield. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Virginia VA Columbarium in Amelia, Va. Memorial Service and Celebration of Life Hyles Baptist Church 7220 Courthouse Rd Chesterfield VA 23832 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17 Chicago, Ill. 60601 (800) 272-3900 https://www.alz.org.

In lieu of flowers, please remember or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 1, 2019
