Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Spiers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen S. (Betty) Spiers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen S. (Betty) Spiers Obituary
Helen passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Helen was a resident of Studley, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now