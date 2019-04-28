|
Helen passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Helen was a resident of Studley, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 28, 2019