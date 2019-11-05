Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Helen Wills Crocker


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Wills Crocker Obituary
Helen was born on June 28, 1930 and passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. The funeral service will be private. Interment will be at Bermuda Memorial Park in Enon, VA. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on November 15, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen can be made to Bon Secours Hospice, 8580 Magellan Parkway, Richmond, VA 23227.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Nov. 5, 2019
