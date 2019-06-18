|
Henry was born on December 31, 1935 and passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Henry was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Henry was born in Richmond on December 31, 1935, and graduated from the University of Richmond with a degree in chemistry.
He served in the Navy Reserve and was employed at the Philip Morris Research Center until his retirement.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22 in Riverview Cemetery, 1401 S. Randolph St. Memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 18, 2019