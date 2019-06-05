Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Herbert Lee Ridout


03/20/1946 - 06/03/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Herbert Lee Ridout Obituary
Herbert was born on March 20, 1946 and passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Herbert was a resident of Dinwiddie, Virginia at the time of passing.

Herbert graduated from Dinwiddie County High School.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be private.

Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be donated to Living Stone Baptist Church, 5732 Boydton Plank Rd., N. Dinwiddie, VA 23803.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on June 5, 2019
