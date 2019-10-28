|
Herbert was born on August 31, 1940 and passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.
Ronnie served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a proud Veteran.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T.
Ronnie was passionate about the U.S. Navy and Petersburg High School Athletics and in his honor, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675, or to Petersburg High School c/o Athletics, 3101 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Oct. 28, 2019