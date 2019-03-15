Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Blandford Cemetery
Herman Earl Petzold

Herman Earl Petzold Obituary
Herman was born on April 16, 1941 and passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Herman was a resident of Dinwiddie, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2018 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday at Blandford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Guiding Eyes for the Blind, and North Shore Animal League.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 15, 2019
