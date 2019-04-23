Home

Herman Jones


02/15/1940 - 04/21/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Herman Jones Obituary
Herman was born on February 15, 1940 and passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Herman was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

He enlisted and served in the U.S. Army / Army National Guard.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening 6-8 P.M. Funeral service will be Wednesday April 24, 2019, at 2 P.M. at Crowder Hite Crews Funeral Home, South Hill, VA. Burial to follow at Canaan Cemetery in Lacrosse. 1st Place in Reader's Choice for Funeral Service (10 years running).
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Apr. 23, 2019
