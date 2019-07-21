|
Hilary passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Hilary was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a memorial ceremony will follow at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.blileys.com. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Memorial Ceremony Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 21, 2019