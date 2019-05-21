Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Hilda Harris


02/04/1924 - 05/20/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hilda Harris Obituary
Hilda was born on February 4, 1924 and passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Hilda was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

She graduated from Marlinton West Virginia High School and subsequently moved to Richmond, Va. and worked at DuPont Spruance Fibers.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at Bliley's on Thursday, May 23. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230.

In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to God's Storehouse, 5007 Jessup Rd., Richmond, Va. 23234.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 21, 2019
