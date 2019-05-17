Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilliard Luck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilliard Luck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hilliard Luck Obituary
Hilliard passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Hilliard was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

After serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII, Hilly worked for the American Tobacco Co. retiring after 39 years of service.

The family will receive friends 12 to 1 p.m. Friday May 17, 2019 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where a funeral ceremony will follow at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Dale Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now