Hilliard passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Hilliard was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
After serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII, Hilly worked for the American Tobacco Co. retiring after 39 years of service.
The family will receive friends 12 to 1 p.m. Friday May 17, 2019 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where a funeral ceremony will follow at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Dale Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 17, 2019