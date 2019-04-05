Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Holly Nicolette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Holly Nicolette

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Holly Nicolette Obituary
Holly passed away in April 2019.

Holly was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

A service remembering Holly and thanking God for allowing us to know and love her for 39 years will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Hunton Baptist Church, 11660 Greenwood Rd., Glen Allen, Va. There will be a visitation starting at 9 a.m. prior to the service. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

IIn lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hunton Baptist Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.