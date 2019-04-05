|
|
Holly passed away in April 2019.
Holly was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.
A service remembering Holly and thanking God for allowing us to know and love her for 39 years will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Hunton Baptist Church, 11660 Greenwood Rd., Glen Allen, Va. There will be a visitation starting at 9 a.m. prior to the service. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
IIn lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hunton Baptist Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 5, 2019