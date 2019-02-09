Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 N. WASHINGTON HIGHWAY
Ashland, VA 23005
(804) 798-8207
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 N. WASHINGTON HIGHWAY
Ashland, VA 23005
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
First Union Baptist Church
Crozier, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard McKinley Johnson


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Howard McKinley Johnson Obituary
Howard was born on February 24, 1929 and passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Howard was a resident of Ashland, Virginia at the time of passing.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Circle Center Adult Day Services: circlecenterva.org Public Viewing Thursday February 14, 2019 , 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM at Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home Friday February 15, 2019 , 12:00 PM at First Union Baptist Church, Crozier Friday February 15, 2019 at First Union Baptist Church, Crozier.
Published in Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.