|
|
Howard was born on February 24, 1929 and passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
Howard was a resident of Ashland, Virginia at the time of passing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Circle Center Adult Day Services: circlecenterva.org Public Viewing Thursday February 14, 2019 , 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM at Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home Friday February 15, 2019 , 12:00 PM at First Union Baptist Church, Crozier Friday February 15, 2019 at First Union Baptist Church, Crozier.
Published in Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland on Feb. 9, 2019