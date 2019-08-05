|
|
Hugh passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019.
His family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 5, with a funeral ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. In honor of Hugh's mother's longstanding association, please consider memorial contributions to benefit The Virginia Home for Boys and Girls, 8716 West Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23294.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 5, 2019