Hugh passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
Hugh was a resident of Charles City, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends Monday, April 8, 2019, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 9, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Mount Calvary Cemetery 1400 Randolph Street Richmond VA 23220.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 7, 2019