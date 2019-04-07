Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Hugh Swift

Hugh Swift Obituary
Hugh passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Hugh was a resident of Charles City, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends Monday, April 8, 2019, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 9, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Mount Calvary Cemetery 1400 Randolph Street Richmond VA 23220.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 7, 2019
