Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA 23223
804-222-1720
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA 23223
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA 23223
View Map
Hulon D. Rodwell


1951 - 2019 Obituary
Hulon D. Rodwell Obituary
Hulon was born on April 4, 1951 and passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

A viewing will be held 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Wilson & Associates Funeral Service - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Road, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019. Interment will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, VA 23223.
Published in Wilson & Associates on Sept. 10, 2019
