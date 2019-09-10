|
|
Hulon was born on April 4, 1951 and passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
A viewing will be held 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Wilson & Associates Funeral Service - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Road, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019. Interment will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, VA 23223.
Published in Wilson & Associates on Sept. 10, 2019