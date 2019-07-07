|
Hunter passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Hunter was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A graveside ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church Cemetery, 12291 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23238.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Faison Center, 1701 Byrd Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23230.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 7, 2019