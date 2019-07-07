Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Episcopal Church Cemetery
12291 River Road
Richmond, VA
Hunter Burger Obituary
Hunter passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Hunter was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A graveside ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church Cemetery, 12291 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23238. The Family will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Graveside Ceremony St. Mary's Episcopal Church Cemetery 12291 River Road 23238 Richmond VA USA 23238 The Faison Center 1701 Byrd Avenue Richmond, Virginia 23230 (804) 612-1947 https://www.faisoncenter.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Faison Center, 1701 Byrd Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23230.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 7, 2019
