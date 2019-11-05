|
Ida was born on June 5, 1939 and passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Ida Jean Lundy, 80, of Highland Springs passed away November 3, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Friday, November 8 at Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23294. A funeral service will be held at 11 am Saturday, November 9 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Nov. 5, 2019