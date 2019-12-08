|
|
Ilia was born on December 24, 1931 and passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.
She grew up in Richmond and attended St. Catherine's School and was a graduate of Longwood University, after which she taught Physical Education in Orange County, Va.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 19 at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 20 at 2 p.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church on Grove Avenue, followed by a reception at Westminster Canterbury in the Commons Room.
Contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Church, Westminster Canterbury or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Dec. 8, 2019